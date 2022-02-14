Lawrence “Larry” Bremer passed away September 28, 2017, after a heard fought 14-year battle with MS. At the time of his passing, Larry was a resident of the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro, SC.
Larry was born in post WWII Germany, Larry was the eldest of four surviving children born to CWO3 Virgil Ignatius Bremer (US Army Ret) and Englishwoman Joan Joyce (Mingay) Bremer and spent most of his school years in and around Ogden, Kansas. As a young man, he was a proud ad active Boy Scout and paper boy growing up, and eventually earned his Eagle Scout designation and attended the Boy Scout National Jamboree in Valley Forge, VA. Larry was a student representative at the American Legion Kansas Boys State and a member of the Manhattan High School Debate Team.
Larry enlisted and served as a Sonar man in the U.S. Navy during the later period of the Viet Nam War while stationed onboard the USS Standley CG-32 homeported out of Charleston Navy Yard. Following his enlisted stint in the Navy, Larry and close childhood friend and Navy pal Jerry Trainer attended and graduated from Kansas State University. Larry loved his time at KSU and enjoyed playing tennis with Jerry and also as sparing partners for the KSU Women’s Tennis Team.
Following his graduation from KSU, Larry was later accepted to attend the Annapolis Naval Training Center and was eventually commissioned as a Naval Supply Officer after attending Supply Officer training in Athens, Georgia. After several duty assignments, Larry returned to Charleston Navy Yard as a Lt. JG Supply Officer. During the wind-down/closure of the Charleston Navy Yard in the late 1970’s, Larry left the military and thereafter lived and worked in the Charleston/North Charleston area. While truck driving for Covenant Transport, Larry was diagnosed with the progressive form of MS at the age of 55. The disease weakened his body, but not his mind or spirit, and Larry continued to live independently in North Charleston until later 2015, some 12 years.
Larry had a close circle of friends later in life that included his “dream girl” Beth Bishop of Johns Island and many others at the North Charleston Senior Center, the Jolly Friends Group, the local VFW as well as his church.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his mother Joan J. Bremer of Waukee, Iowa; sister Diana L. Shaffer of Clive, IA, brother David W. Bremer of Rockport, MO, and brother Mark C. Bremer of Higganum, CT. Larry is also survived by his two biological children, Jocelyn E. (Bremer) Servaty and Christopher P. Bremer of MN. At the time of his death Larry was unfortunately estranged from his children.
Throughout his nearly two years stay at the Veteran’s Victory House, Larry enjoyed the relationships he fostered with fellow residents as well as the many recreational outings and events which enabled him to remain socially engaged.
Larry was a kind, friendly and engaging soul to anyone who met him and will be missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Colleton Medical Center, the Veterans’ Victory House, the members of Patriot House, Brother Daniel and Brother Al, as well as the volunteer residents for their care and respect shown to our son/brother.
The family will have a private memorial service and burial of his remains at the St. Patrick’ Catholic Cemetery in Ogden, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Donations in memory of Larry can be sent to your local Multiple Sclerosis support group of the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro, SC.
