May 27, 1948 - October 22, 2021
Rarely in life, do you come across an individual who doesn’t have a bad day. Larry Maxwell was one of those few – his glass was always half full (sometimes with Bud Light). He lived his life to its fullest and made those around him feel better about their lives, just because that’s what he did.
Larry Alan Maxwell was born on May 27, 1948 in Horton, Kansas. He peacefully entered into Heaven on October 22, 2021 surrounded by his family. Larry was the son of Howard and Bernadine (Argo) Maxwell. He attended a one-room school at Pleasant View Elementary near Whiting, KS and later graduated from Holton High School in 1966. He proudly graduated with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Farmer Degree.
Following High School, Larry attended Kansas State University where he ultimately met the love his life, Mary Kehler. He and Mary grew up three miles apart, but they didn’t start dating until both were in college at Kansas State. Larry claimed it was because the timing wasn’t right, Mary claims it was because God needed some time to tame him down. Whomever you believe, it was a match made in Heaven. In 1970, Larry graduated from K-State with a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture Education, in June of 1970 he joined the Kansas National Guard. On December 30, 1970 in Holton, Kansas, Larry and Mary were united in an amazing marriage that he would cherish for the rest of his life.
In January 1970, Larry began his post college career as a Vocational Ag Instructor in Colby, KS, then 18 months later took a similar position in Holton, KS, where daughter, Amanda, was born. With a newborn in tow, Larry and Mary headed back to Colby, where Larry accepted a position with Production Credit Association. It was there he and Mary made their home for nearly 43 years and raised their 3 children, Amanda, Katie and Bailey.
During his time in Western Kansas Larry also took up the sport of Team Roping. This was the perfect sport for the gregarious person he was. He enjoyed the comradery of the roping pen and made hundreds of friends along the way. It was there, that all his children learned to love the western equine industry. As his children grew, so did their love for rodeo. So, it was off on the rodeo-road they went, from Little Britches to High School to college rodeo. Larry may never have shown up in the fanciest rig, but he always showed up with the best attitude. Somewhere along the way, Larry would always end up sacrificing his head horse for one of his kid’s rodeo events. To no one’s surprise, he did so without an ounce of regret.
The Fieldman position that Larry accepted with Production Credit Association in June of 1973, grew into a career that Larry loved with the Farm Credit System, where ultimately he served as President of Farm Credit of Western Kansas for over 20 years. During his time as President of Farm Credit of Western Kansas, he developed many life-long friendships with customers, employees, Board Members and other Farm Credit Executives from across the United States.
In May of 2013, Larry retired from Farm Credit and he and Mary relocated to their old college stomping grounds of Manhattan, KS. Larry and Mary found their retirement home to be the perfect location between friends and family. During his retirement, Larry decided he might enjoy golf clubs better than a 30’ Classic extra soft head rope, so Mary enrolled him in golf lessons, and a new passion was spawned. Larry enjoyed learning the game of golf, and the friendships he created while on the links. He even developed a tan on his cowboy-white legs!
Also, in the early stages of his retirement, Larry and Mary started a small cow-calf operation. He enjoyed nothing more than watching the sun set over the Flint Hills of their pasture while looking over their Red Angus cowherd with the love of his life by his side (or fixing a water gap….whatever he needed help with, Mary was always there!)
However, cows, golf, K-State sporting events, or afternoons at Kites – all of them took a backseat to his pride and joy…his grandchildren. From a high school basketball game on a Friday night at Ashland, to a rodeo Saturday morning, then hustle down for a tee-ball game near Waco, TX, and finish the weekend at an RC Car Race in Topeka on Sunday, Larry and Mary found a way to be at every event possible. “Grandpa” supported and loved his grandchildren unconditionally and was known to break into song and/or dance at any moment. He was an incredible narrator of children’s books (with sound effects), the best snuggler, and wasn’t’ afraid to teach teenaged boys how to give a two-armed hug.
In April of 2019, Larry was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer. As with any life challenge, he attacked this disease head-on and did so with the same positive attitude that made him the friend of so many. He never pouted or felt sorry for himself, he believed in God’s plan and he lived every day to its fullest. His faith in God never wavered and the leadership of his family never weakened. He was truly the perfect role model for every husband, father, and grandfather.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bernadine Maxwell. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Mary of the home near Manhattan, KS. His children Amanda (Gardiner) and husband, Garth, of Whitesboro, TX, daughter Katie (Flower) and husband, Russell, of Topeka, KS, son Bailey and wife, Casie, of Crawford, TX, along with 8 beautiful Grandchildren; Greysen Maxwell Gardiner of Stillwater, OK, Gage Monroe Gardiner of State College, PA, Grace Elizabeth Gardiner of Whitesboro, TX, Chris Alan Maxwell of Topeka, KS, Tatum Gaines Maxwell, Brekyn Lisabeth Maxwell, Rylan Joyce Maxwell, Trystan Blaine Maxwell all of Crawford, TX. Larry also leaves three siblings, Greg (Linda) Maxwell of Whiting, KS, Sandra Copley (Howard Curtis) of Overland Park, KS, and Gary (Linda) Maxwell of Mayetta, KS as well as a host of nieces and nephews who all adored “Uncle Larry”.
Rosary and Visitation will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 pm on Thursday October 28th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday October 29th, at Seven Dolors. Lunch will be served immediately following the Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at 1:30 at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Holton, KS. Following the burial everyone is invited to join the family at 5:00 pm for “Larry’s Party” at RB Outpost, Manhattan, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center or Good Shepard Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home PO Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.