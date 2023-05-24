L. Jon McManis passed away April 2, 2023 in Allen, Texas at the age of 74. He was born to Alex and Helen (Ensign) McManis on April 5, 1948 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Jon graduated from Manhattan High School in 1966. He attended Kansas State University. He worked as a DJ in Kansas and South Dakota, and as a video production engineer for TV stations in Kansas City. He then started his own company in 1977, Video Productions, Inc. which would later become Midwest Video, Inc. establishing remote play by play for television stations in the midwest. Jon sold the company in 1984, and the family moved to Dallas, and he went to work for Allied Film and Video. Jon changed industries and bought into a scrapyard, eventually running his own company, MC3 Metals Recycling and Disposal for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda McManis; son, Bob McManis and wife, Elba; grandson, Jack McManis; sister, Mary McManis Stamey and husband, Bob; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jon never met a stranger, always had a good story to tell, had no hesitation to share where needed, and loved his friends as family.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Helen McManis, and brother, Larry McManis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 Saturday June 3 at Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist 835 Church Ave, Manhattan KS.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Helen McManis Scholarship Fund at the Kansas State University Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
