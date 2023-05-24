L. Jon McManis passed away April 2, 2023 in Allen, Texas at the age of 74. He was born to Alex and Helen (Ensign) McManis on April 5, 1948 in Manhattan, Kansas.

Jon graduated from Manhattan High School in 1966. He attended Kansas State University. He worked as a DJ in Kansas and South Dakota, and as a video production engineer for TV stations in Kansas City. He then started his own company in 1977, Video Productions, Inc. which would later become Midwest Video, Inc. establishing remote play by play for television stations in the midwest. Jon sold the company in 1984, and the family moved to Dallas, and he went to work for Allied Film and Video. Jon changed industries and bought into a scrapyard, eventually running his own company, MC3 Metals Recycling and Disposal for the past 15 years.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.