Kristie Kay Downie Dunaway left the earth on June 14, 2021. Kristie was born March 27, 1980. She died peacefully at her residence in Leavenworth, Kansas. Kristie was born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas and is the daughter of Jerry Downie. She attended school in Manhattan for years.
Kristie and George were married May 27, 2004 and lived in Manhattan for 6 years while living here Kristie graduated from Cosmetology and Esthetician school in 2009. They later moved to Leavenworth for 5 years and moved to Wichita for 2 years, moved back to Leavenworth and have resided there since.
Kristie is survived by her husband George Dunaway, sons Juvanni and Dominic, stepsons Dylon and Derick, mother in law Martha Cambranes, sister in law Emily Cruz, father Jerry Downie and Sharon, Colorado brothers Justin Downie, deceased January 22, 2019, Dustin Downie and wife Janet of Manhattan, Chad Downie & Laura of Hawaii, Judy Lundberg, Manhattan, Sherry Thurman, Owasso, Kristie leaves behind 2 nieces Aubrey &Taylor and 5 Nephews Nash, Tyler, Tristin, Kyle, and Noah.
Kristie’s mother proceeded her in death several years ago.
“Celebration of Life” will be held at the American Legion in Manhattan, Kansas, July 9th at 3:00 P.M. Join us for snacks and conversation.
