Kevin Leroy Dettmer, age 50, of Randolph, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on October 30, 1970 in Manhattan, the son of Elmer Leroy and Beverly Ann (Dimon) Dettmer.
On August 7, 2004, he married Kyra LeAnn Solt. She survives of the home.
Kevin worked in the Public Works Department for the City of Manhattan. He enjoyed watching his children play sports, working around his farm and raising cattle and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Kyra Dettmer; four children, Kelbi, Kaghen, Kinsley and Kaehl Dettmer, all of Randolph; his father and mother-in-law, Doug and Bobbi Solt of Beloit; his brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Amanda Solt of Beloit and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Beverly Dettmer.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Alert Covenant Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, northwest of Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kevin Dettmer Memorial Fund to go towards his children’s education fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
