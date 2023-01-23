Kevin Michael Crawford, son of King and Isabella Crawford, died on January 19, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 61.
Kevin was born in St. Louis, MO, attended college in Manhattan and Topeka, Kansas, lived in Oregon for 25 years, and recently returned to Manhattan, Kansas.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathy Crawford, daughter Amber Plambeck, son Jeremy Plambeck, brothers King and John Crawford, sister Henrietta Luter, and multiple beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents King and Isabella Crawford, his sister Shirley Hudson, brother Charles Crawford, and nephews John Daniel and David Luter.
Kevin’s interests included being active in the Lutheran Church, acting and directing in the local community theatre, fishing, smoking cigars, and being silly. He had a bachelor’s degree in Theatre and a Master’s in Business Administration. He had many careers over the years. He loved all of them, but his favorites were teaching college business classes and having his own consulting business.
Kevin loved everyone, and although he had many friends, he referred to each of them as “one of my best friends.” He was very encouraging and loved making people laugh. He faced many health challenges in his life but maintained the attitude of, “live until you die.” His loved ones are comforted in knowing that his pain is gone, and now he is dancing in heaven.
Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 30, at 10:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 4592 Green Valley Road in Manhattan followed by a luncheon and opportunity to share personal stories. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1:30 pm on the same day at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
