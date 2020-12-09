Kent Jarvin Emerson passed away November 30, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, Colorado. For the past several months he had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Kent was born at Memorial Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas on February 11, 1966 to M. Jarvin Emerson and Anne Natvig Emerson. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1984 and received a bachelor’s degree in math from Kansas State University. While in graduate school at K-State he co-authored numerous articles in regional economics with his father.
Kent lived in Colorado most of his adult life and was employed as an IT specialist. He loved nature and was an avid rock climber, bicyclist, hiker, camper, and telemark skier. He had such a wonderful sense of humor and love of family. His kindness and thoughtfulness will long be remembered.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1996. He is survived by his mother Anne, Manhattan; sister Kari Emerson, Silverthorne, CO; Lori McCormack (Mike), Coeur d’Alene, ID; brother Mark Emerson (Karin Bodensteiner), Stevens Point, WI; nieces Anna and Sophie Emerson, Stevens Point, WI; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to Covid the family will celebrate Kent’s life next summer in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy.
