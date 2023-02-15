Kent Dick, age 61, of Manhattan, died February 10, 2023 in Harris, Missouri.

Kent Allen Dick was born on September 20th, 1961 to Larry and Joyce (Mitchell) Dick in Mount Ridge, KS. He was brought up in a large loving family with his sisters Kim, Kelly, brothers Keith, Kevin and many cousins in Buhler, KS. He grew up hunting, fishing, helping on the farm, bailing hay, attending the Mennonite church, and causing mayhem. He graduated from Buhler High School in 1979. He then attended Hutchinson Junior College where he received his Associates Degree. Following his passion of learning and science he continued his education at Kansas State University where he earned his Bachelors and later his Master’s in Education.

