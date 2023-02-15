Kent Dick, age 61, of Manhattan, died February 10, 2023 in Harris, Missouri.
Kent Allen Dick was born on September 20th, 1961 to Larry and Joyce (Mitchell) Dick in Mount Ridge, KS. He was brought up in a large loving family with his sisters Kim, Kelly, brothers Keith, Kevin and many cousins in Buhler, KS. He grew up hunting, fishing, helping on the farm, bailing hay, attending the Mennonite church, and causing mayhem. He graduated from Buhler High School in 1979. He then attended Hutchinson Junior College where he received his Associates Degree. Following his passion of learning and science he continued his education at Kansas State University where he earned his Bachelors and later his Master’s in Education.
He stayed in Manhattan after college and began his 35-year teaching career with the USD 383 School District. He was a teacher at Manhattan High School and then later Anthony Middle School where he taught biology, physical science and chemistry to thousands of students over several decades. He also taught a summer Field Biology course, where he would teach the ecology of the Flint Hills and would take the group camping to the Colorado Mountains. He was part of countless other opportunities to be involved in student academics. He loved teaching because he can share his passion for science, bad jokes, and corny T-shirts. He was inspired daily by his fellow teachers and students to strive to be the best educator he could.
One of his true joys of life was coaching, whatever sport he could. He coached for 27 years including football, girls and boys basketball, and track and field. He would spend countless hours watching games, studying plays, and conjuring strategies for his teams success. He believed sports was a great opportunity to help kids develop skills and life lessons. To show support to Manhattan’s teams he volunteered as part of the MHS chain gang and also became bus driver certified to drive the teams to and from games. He also coached his daughters’ Parks and Recreation teams with some of his closest friends.
In 1994, he married Resa Price, in their union they had two children: Kenzie and Natalie. He saw being a dad as one of the greatest opportunities he was given by God. He took his children on many summer road trips, camping, daddy-daughter dates, and spending anytime he could with his kids. He showed his love for his parents by going on trips with his dad and always being there to take care of them. He valued the relationship to his friends from college (the Goomers) as though they were his family and loved getting together at any opportunity for fishing, hunting, and story-telling. He showed his unconditional love to his whole family and was always there to lend a helping hand, a back to lean on, or a shoulder to cry on to anyone who needed it.
He was raised and baptized in the Mennonite Church. He was heavily involved at Manhattan Mennonite Church. He acted as an Elder, Sunday school teacher, mentor, and friend. He volunteered as much of his time as he could serving the church and his greater Mennonite community. His faith was an integral part of his life, honoring the Mennonite and Christian values through every action and relationship he had.
He was preceded in death his mother Joyce (Mitchell) Dick, sisters Kelly Dick, Kim (Tipton) Dick, and brother Kevin Dick.
He is survived by his father Larry Dick, wife Resa Price, daughters Kenzie Dick, Natalie and Logan Dick-deGraffenried, brother Keith and Jeanette Dick, nieces Katherine Dick, Adriane Dick, and Chanell Tipton.
A lover of motorcycles, football, the outdoors, and a life-time learner. An adamant opposer of onions, traffic and crows. A man who lived his life fully and lived by the words “If they don’t find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.” Kent Dick made an impact in the classroom, on the field, at home, and in his community. We will miss you deeply but your legacy will live on in us all.
Go Cats!
Memorial services for Kent will be held at 2:00p.m. Saturday February 18, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Kent to the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation or the Mennonite Disaster Service (https://mds.org/ways-to-donate/). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
