Kennith Gordon Skare, age 58, of Manhattan, died December 1, 2020.
He was born June 7, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kennith served for 20 years in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, retiring in 2000. He then worked as a diesel engine mechanic for the Army National Guard and later for Federal Civil Service at Fort Riley in the Environmental Office.
He enjoyed being outdoors including hunting, fishing and skiing and also enjoyed bowling.
On July 10, 1981, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was married to Jeani Pringle. Jeani survives of the home; additional survivors include their two sons: Dallas Skare of Denver, CO, and Shayne Skare of Manhattan.
Cremation is planned. Private family services with military honors will be at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.