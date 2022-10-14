Kenneth Warren Osbourn, 96, of Winfield, Kansas and formerly of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, October 5th, at William Newton Hospital in Winfield. He was a document processor for the US Gov't at Ft. Riley, Kansas
Kenneth was born in Greenleaf, Washington County, Kansas on September 26, 1926, the son of the late Pearl (Hunt) and Milton Osbourn. Kenneth Osbourn was married to Marjory Klozenbucher on June, 2 1949, together they had one daughter. Ken was a member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan and former state treasurer. Ken served in the U.S. Army and after completing his term of service, he worked at Ft. Riley as a document processor with the US Civil Service. Upon retiring he and Marjory enjoyed traveling, wintering and camping in Arizona, or being at home.
Kenneth is survived by a daughter, Carmell Robinson, of Queen Creek, AZ. a grandson, Zachary Robinson and 2 great grandchildren, Catlin & Branden. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, his parents and sister, Dora Weichman.
On Tuesday, October 17, 2022, at 7:00pm, a vigil will be recited at the funeral home. The family will receive friends and family prior to the service and directly afterwards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Fr. Frank Coady, officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan. The family requested memorial donations to the Manhattan Catholic School.
For more information or to send an email condolence to the family visit www.irvinparkview.com. Final arrangements assisted by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.