Kenneth Nelson Newman of Los Cerrillos, NM, died suddenly in early October 2021. Ken was born March 20, 1959 in Denver, Colorado, third child to Joseph E Newman and Shirley Jane Newman, who predeceased him. Ken is survived by his wife, Dr. Elizabeth (Schroer Sliter) Newman, of Los Cerrillos, NM, his sister Jill Newman, and brother Joseph Newman, both of Santa Fe, NM.
Ken completed the entire Cherry Creek School System in Englewood, Colorado where he developed a special interest in photography. Ken became fully emerged in the family’s Kansas-based oil and gas operations before attending Wichita State University. In addition to his oilfield technology background, Ken became a licensed plumber, pipe fitter, refrigeration mechanic, and HVAC professional.
Ken’s professional pursuits took him to Manhattan, Kansas where he developed many friendships in the community. Ken enjoyed his association with Standard Plumbing and had the life-changing good fortune of meeting his future wife, Beth.
Ken somehow also found time to become an ordained minister. Ken was self-taught on guitar, passionate about his dogs and ferrets, engaged in politics, social issues, and the environment. Ken was specially focused on metal health issues—advocating for society's better and more informed understanding and acceptance of the complex issues and challenges.
Ken and Beth's travels frequently centered on archaeological interests and natural phenomenon.
Ken’s wide and varied expertise allowed travel from Kansas to Rhode Island, then Massachusetts, and finally to Santa Fe, New Mexico. In Santa Fe, Ken lived close to his sister Jill and brother Joe before moving with his wife Beth to develop a remote and scenic property in an area populated with abundant wildlife and favored by the successful NM film industry.
Ken never stopped exploring and experimenting with mechanical systems—the more complex the better. Ken transitioned amid creating an extensive off-the-grid experiment in alternative housing approaches that involved his comprehensive collection of skillsets. Ken’s efforts ranged from the preliminary site work with a backhoe to advance water filtration systems and multiple approaches to alternative sources of power.
A Memorial Service is planned at a future date. Perhaps the greatest memorial would be for his friends to celebrate in his name, or make a donation to your local ASPCA shelter, or NIMH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.