Kenneth Lyle Oppenlander, age 85, of Manhattan, died October 7, 2020 in Manhattan after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 22, 1935 in Manhattan to Norman and Violet Oppenlander. He was united in marriage to Aileen Berroth on June 7, 1980.
He was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Aileen, and 6 children: Steve Oppenlander, Carol Latschar, Nancy Petty, Debbie Kreiser, Christi Thomas, and Greg Berroth; 7 grandkids, and 6 great-grandkids. He is also survived by his brother Harold and his wife Connie, and several nieces and nephews.
His employmet included ranching in Ashland, KS, Caterpillar in Illinois, National square dance caller, and many years at the USDA Research Lab in Manhattan, KS. His hobbies included traveling, fishing, sailing, old cars, trains, and most of all being with his kids and grandkids.
Due to Covid there will not be a celebration of life at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Marshall County Railroad Historical Society, P.O. Box 242, Waterville, KS 66548.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.