Kenneth E. Hebrank passed away December 5, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Manhattan, KS.
He was born January 1, 1934 in Morris County, Kansas, to Albert and Margaret (Scott) Hebrank. Kenneth went to a rural one-room school before attending Elementary and High School in Wilsey, KS, graduating in 1951. He received a degree in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State College in 1955, and earned a commission as a 2nd lieutenant, United States Army. Following Army Flight School Kenneth became a career Army aviator and helicopter pilot. During two tours in Vietnam, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal with 15 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. His last duty was as a ROTC instructor at Kansas State where he retired in 1975 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
In retirement, Kenneth volunteered at the Army Community Services Center, Fort Riley, KS, as a financial advisor, and was honored as the 1989-1990 Volunteer of the Year. He was a lifetime member of the KSU alumni association and VFW Post 1786. He valued his family and all their activities, enjoyed reading, RV travel, and was an avid golfer. He was also very fond of the pets that he had through his life.
Kenneth was married to Maurine (Ulrich) Hebrank on December 29, 1956 in the Abilene Methodist Church, Abilene, KS. They were blessed with two children, Karen Ann in 1962 and Philip in 1966.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Leroy Ulrich, and brother-in-law Royer Ulrich.
He is survived by wife Maurine, son Philip Hebrank, Manhattan, KS, daughter Karen Buhler (Bruce), Manhattan, KS, grandson Brandon Schmitter (Nicole) and great-granddaughter Ellie Rose, Basehor, KS, sister Mary Stiver (Harold), Manhattan, KS, several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Services are pending.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice (3801 Vanesta Dr., Manhattan, KS), or to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter (605 Levee Dr., Manhattan, KS). Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
