Kenneth Farrington Mar 2, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth P. “Kenny” Farrington passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Manhattan Kansas.Kenny was born July 28, 1964, in Denver Colorado, to Warren and Martha Farrington.No services are planned at this time.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County's positive COVID rate drops below 10% for first time in 2022 Balmain calls for peace and truth in Paris Fashion Week show Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain Stevie Nicks hopes Vladimir Putin never sleeps again: ‘You really have no friends’ Why it'll cost extra to see 'The Batman' at AMC theaters Riley County fire crews contain 700-plus acre wildfire Judge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trial 'Glory to heroes' | Manhattan residents show support for Ukraine at candlelight vigil Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeRural entrepreneurs talk about how they built successful businessesJohnson County teachers push back against avalanche of K-12 education reform billsRiley County appraiser Greg McHenry diesArrow Coffee to create second location in former Harry's restaurant spaceJudge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trialK-State to update masking policy this weekFROM THE PUBLISHER | Thanking Bruce WeberLetters to the editor for Feb. 25, 2022Former USD 383 preschool nurse arrested for child sex crimes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Manhattan Help Fort Riley Meadowlark Market 1217 Meadowlark Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.