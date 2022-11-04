Kenneth Leroy Ellis, 88, of Topeka, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
He was born February 19, 1934, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Roy Ellis and Rachel (Davis) Phillips. He graduated from Manhattan High School. He attended Kansas State University.
Kenneth had a passion for spreading the word of God. He was an Ordained Pastor and performed the ceremonies for several of his children and grandchildren. He became the Chaplain for the Topeka Rescue Mission and took pride in helping others who were down. He enjoyed listening to their stories and providing guidance. Kenneth never missed an opportunity to share his love for Jesus.
He loved jazz music and was an accomplished musician who played with big bands in Manhattan and Kansas City, Kansas. Kenneth loved sports, especially baseball and golf. He played baseball for the St. Louis Cardinal Farm League. He also enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Kenneth married JoAnn Marie Benbow in 1976. She preceded him in passing in June of 1992.
He is survived by his children include his children, Deborah (Tom) Brighton, Cynthia (John) Farley, Christina Leonard, Michael Ellis, David (Elise) Ellis and Skeeter (Diana) Ellis; twelve grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two half sisters, Dorothy "Doti" Ratzlaff and Rose Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents and Wanetta Helen (Funk) Ellis.
Kenneth will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at a later date. Please check back for service information. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608.
