Kenneth Wayne Brown, age 82, a longtime Manhattan resident, died February 3, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born February 20, 1939, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Wayne and Evelyn (Blasing) Brown.
Kenneth served for four years in the United States Navy and then worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 36 years of service.
He was married to Bonnie Johnson on June 12, 1960.
Ken loved to fish and watch all of his grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching sports on TV.
Survivors include his three children: Danny W. Brown and his wife Cammy of El Dorado, KS, Mark D. Brown and his wife Cindy Johnson of Tucson, AZ; and Clara Menhusen of Silver Lake, KS; Bonnie Brown of Manhattan; four grandchildren: Erin George, Jessica Bundy, NaTasha Brown and Mark Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Bernard Menhusen; and two brothers: Tommy and Danny Brown.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, February 7th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan. Cremation is planned with private family services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
