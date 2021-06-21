Kenneth D. (Jack-Doc) Blackwood passed away at the age of 93 on June 19, 2021, in Clay Center, Kansas. He was born on October 2, 1927, to Jenny and George Blackwood in Cloud County, KS. Kenneth grew up on the family farm and was a graduate of Miltonvale High School Class of 1944. Kenneth served in the United States Navy for 2 years and attended Palmer Chiropractic College. He married Marvel A. Morisette on June 24, 1950, in Annawan, Illinois. Kenneth was a chiropractor in Manhattan, KS from 1950 until his retirement in 1985. Following retirement, Kenneth and Marvel made their home in Clay Center. Marvel preceded him in death on October 21, 1998, after 47 years of marriage. He was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church, American Legion and BPOE. Kenneth had many hobbies including farming, wood carving, yard work, golfing, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was also preceded in death by his son Greg; 3 brothers, his parents, and grandparents.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Cindy Garner of Saint George KS; sister, Wanda Hafner of Clay Center, KS; brothers, Rex Blackwood of Clay Center and George Blackwood of Muscatine, Iowa; sisters in law, Darlene Plouffe of Indian Wells, CA and Joan and Paul Croegaert of Indian Wells California; a good friend, Meta Wendelken; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from noon to 1:30 PM at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 23 at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center.
Cremation will follow the service and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Miltonvale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to the Clay Center United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
