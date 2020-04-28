Kenneth J. Adams, Jr., 90, passed Monday, April 27, 2020 in Keller, Texas.
Private graveside services will be held at Atlanta Cemetery in Atlanta, Kansas. The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.