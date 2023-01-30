Kenneth E. “Ken” Goff, age 85, of Manhattan, died January 26, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born September 11, 1937, in rural Posey County, Indiana, the son of Leo Thomas and Ada Lucille (Lopp) Goff.
Ken attended a two-room rural school through 8th grade and then attended Mt. Vernon High School, graduating in 1955.
He worked in heavy construction and moved to Kansas to work on the Wilson Dam project. He worked for various heavy construction firms before starting Goff Construction Company as a residential home builder in Concordia. In 1983, he went to work for Kansas Farm Bureau Insurance and moved to St. Francis in 1988 as the Agency Manager for Cheyenne County. In 1998, he moved to Farmers Insurance, also in St. Francis. In 2001, Ken retired and moved to Manhattan where he was a realtor and drove cars for local dealerships.
Ken was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Gideons International and Stagg Hill Golf Course. He enjoyed playing golf and was a Kansas State sports fan.
Most important to Ken were God, family, and friends.
On June 6, 1964, in Sieling, Oklahoma, he was married to Blanche Link. Mrs. Goff survives of the home. Additional survivors include his two children: Debbie Folkerts and her husband Daryl and Kenneth Goff II and his wife Pamela all of Manhattan; and two granddaughters: Eva Goff of Morganville and Taelor Goff of Manhattan.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Alfred and Austin Goff and June Duval.
A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 4th, at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Dickens Avenue, with Pastor Bob Flack officiating.
Due to allergic reactions by family members, the family asks attendees to kindly refrain from wearing fragrance of any kind.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Gideons International or Folds of Honor. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
