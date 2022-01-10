Kelly Hodge Jan 10, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hodge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial Services for Lt. Kelly S. Hodge, age 71, of Junction City, Kansas who passed away on September 30, 2021 with his loving wife, Maria Hodge-Rivera by his side.Will be held at St. Xavier Church on January 17th 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Peter O’Donald Officianting.Then on January 18th Military Service at the grave site with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. at Kansas Veteran Cemetery Ft. Riley.Kelly was a 1967 graduate of Junction City High.Kelly dated Maria in 2013 then married, J. Maria (Rivera) Hodge on January 17, 2015 at St. Xavier Church.Kelly Had many achievements in his life included in 1974. 1971-1982 he proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserve in South Carolina.He achieved Naval Officer 1974-1980, Navy Attorney 1980-1984 and with his Doctorate Degree.In 1986 Kelly returned home to Junction City where he opened his Private Law Practice, a Tax Accounting Business.He was a Alumni of KU and K-State.Kelly loved to travel with his wife, Maria. He loved Deep Sea Diving, Playing Tennis, Fishing, Basketball, Football and Gardening.He was proceeded in death by his parents Forrest Hodge and Hildegarde Price-LaFontaine.Kelly is survived of the home by his wife, Maria Hodge-Rivera, his beloved dogs, Cec and Argo.His step-children, Thomas Rodney, Miguel Rodney, Miranda (Rodney) Saldana, and all their Families. One Brother, Jeff Hodge, and his Family.Due to Kelly’s love for his dogs, a memorial contributions are requested to be made in Kelly Hodge’s memory to the Junction City Animal Shelter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police say Goens told friend during getaway he may have shot Zamecnik Fundraising underway for Wamego woman shot last week Anti-abortion group urges pro-GOP Missouri congressional map What happened to those in poverty with the child tax credit expansion ended? Sorrow, grief shatter Bronx community after deadly fire Missouri woman pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges days after separate DUI arrest Report: US carbon emissions grew in 2021 Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers' legal arguments Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBOWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot her2 more Kansas State football players transferringK-State routs LSU, 42-20, to win Texas BowlJoan FriederichCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorRiley County drops out as Flint Hills Regional Council memberFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Brian Kelly infomercial conspiracyUSD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact districtK-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocols Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin
