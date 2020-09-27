Kelly Dee “Wimp” Givens, 57, of St. George, Kansas, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Graveside funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm., Friday, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego.
