Raquel A. “Kelly” Fuller, age 80, of Manhattan, died March 6, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
She was born December 5, 1940, in Antioch, California, the daughter of Eugene and Thelma (Jones) Carriere.
Kelly’s gifts and talents touched the lives of many. Kelly was the keeper of family recipes and known for her culinary expertise. She was a talented artist and to receive a painting was a personal treasure. Kelly loved animals, especially her horses and dogs. She was an advocate for all animals and adopted several rescue dogs.
Kelly’s faith was central to her life and a continual source of comfort. She found peace at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, including an opportunity to volunteer at the Budget Shop.
Most of all, Kelly was a woman of strength and determination. Kelly was dedicated to the health and well-being of her family and adored by them all.
Survivors include her five children: Robert Garcia and his wife Jane of Manhattan, Diane Lukens and her husband Fred of Mesa, AZ, Jeff Garcia of Long Beach, CA, Cori Krause of Saraland, AL, and Cheryl Jones of Mobile, AL; six grandchildren: Danielle, Matthew, Stephanie, Heather, Paige, and Ian; several great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
Cremation is planned. Family and friends are invited to come by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home from Noon to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13 th , to sign the registry book and to pay their respects. Kelly’s son Bob will be present from Noon to 2:00 P.M. to receive guest.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Seven Dolors Catholic Church for the Budget Shop or Riley County Humane Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
