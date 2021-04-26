Charles Keith Wanklyn, age 83 of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Porter Hospice in Colorado.
Keith was born on April 30 to Clara Mae (Neal) and Albert Luke Wanklyn in Marysville, KS. He grew up in Winifred and graduated from Frankfort High School in 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kansas State University in 1960.
Keith married Darlene Harry on September 13, 1959 in Frankfort, and moved to Denver in 1960 when he began his career with Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin) as a mechanical engineer. He served as a chief engineer for the Titan II missile program retiring in 1995.
Keith was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Denver Broncos football, K State sports, Fox News and traveling with family in his RV. He loved a good-spirited debate on current issues.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife Darlene on March 28, 2021; and his parents Clara Mae Wanklyn and Albert Wanklyn. He is survived by his two daughters, Cherie (Rick) Freund of McKinney, TX, and Patsy (Jerry) Dietz of Parker, CO; four grandchildren, Justin Freund, Crystal Lowry, Brittany Story, and Brandi Worster; and five great grandchildren, Everett, Adaline, Easton, Saylor Mae and step grandchild Eli.
Also, he is survived by his sister Janice (Don) Wissman of Manhattan and brother Dennis (Pat) Wanklyn of Frankfort.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, April 22 at Heflebower Funeral Home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Inurnment will take place in the Frankfort, KS cemetery in July,2021.
