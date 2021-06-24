Kay Marie Fritz, 74, of Manhattan, died on Sunday evening, June 13th, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Kay was born in Manhattan, on April 17, 1947, the daughter of Wesley and Marie (Nanninga) Sump. She grew up on the family farm north of Randolph, Kansas. Kay attended Peach Grove Grade School and Randolph Grade School. She graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1965.
Kay met her husband, Max Fritz, while he was in the Navy. They were married on June 27, 1969, in Manhattan. They were married for 52 years. They started their life as a family in Wichita, Kansas, where Max went to Barber school. They moved to Lyons, then later to Ellinwood, Kansas. They raised their daughters, Angela and Nicole, in Ellinwood. They had many friends in the community of Ellinwood and enjoyed the life they had built there.
In 1993, Kay and Max moved to Manhattan where they have lived ever since. Kay made many friends in Manhattan through her various jobs which included Harry's Uptown and On the Wildside. She loved working at On the Wildside with her sister, Julie; niece, Megan, and granddaughter, Taylor.
Kay loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren. She took care of her granddaughters, Taylor and Avery, during the day when they were little girls while their mom, Angela, worked. She loved going to all of their sporting and school events. She and Max spent summers in Michigan with their daughter, Nicole, and her family. This was something they looked forward to every year and would come back with great stories about how much fun they had.
Kay also liked playing cards, planting flowers, and sitting outside on her porch watching birds.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Tony. Kay is survived by her husband, Max Fritz, two daughters, Angela K. Lenhart, of Manhattan and Nicole (Tom) Long, of Brown City, Michigan; a sister, Julie (Mark) Stutheit, of Manhattan and her brother, Jerry Sump, of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister in law, Sharon Sump, of Randolph; grandchildren, Jay ( Dakota) Dormann, Katy (Thomas) Busby-Jordan, Taylor Lenhart, Avery Lenhart, Hannah Long, Peyton Long; great-grandchildren, Kroy Dormann.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 31st at Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan.
The family suggest a memorial contribution to the Good Shepherd Home Care or Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in the care of Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, Kansas 66502
