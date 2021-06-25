Kay Marie Blattner, 65, passed away June 21, 2021 while visiting family in Columbus, OH.
Kay was born on June 19, 1956 in Larned, KS, the daughter of Calvin and Lois Wimberly Blattner and was raised in Rozel, Kansas.
On October 25, 1991 she gave birth to a son, Andy, and raised him in Manhattan, Kansas. She worked as a speech-language pathologist for several Kansas schools, providing services to pre-school and elementary-age children.
Kay found joy in every part of life and loved to laugh. She had a passion for helping children learn to speak and communicate and impacted countless students in her community. She took every opportunity to spend time with her family and cherished every moment with them.
Kay is survived by her son, Andy; his fiancé, Alex Welch, Andy’s father, Rob Young, three sisters, Deb Conover and husband Dana, Columbus, OH; Mary Reasoner and husband Mark, Wichita, and Nancy Lloyd and husband Michael, Arkansas; one brother, Tom Blattner and wife Vernez, Kansas City; one sister in law, Teresa, Wichita; three nieces, Carrie Browning and husband Chad and children Corbin and Cate, Amanda Blattner, Renea Brown and husband Jeff, and ten nephews, Brandon Blattner, Walter Reasoner, Chris Breshears and fiancé Adison, Jarrett Blattner, Jackson Blattner, Thad Lloyd, Isaac Lloyd, Noah Lloyd and wife Katelyn and children Olivia and Owen and Elijah Lloyd. Kay had a giving heart and will be missed by many more family, friends, and former students.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her brother Matt, and her nephew Cody Conover.
Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, followed by a gathering with light refreshments at the Little Grill at 6625 Dyer Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502. The service will also be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/YML.FuneralHome
A memorial for Kay Blattner has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation in support of their Early Childhood Education program. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502; please indicate fund number M47359. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
