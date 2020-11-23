Katie J. "Coot" Pierson, age 34, of Manhattan, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after a short illness. Visitation will be from between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville on Tuesday. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Prospect Hill Cemetery North of Blue Rapids. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
