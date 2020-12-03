November 28, 1919 - December 2, 2020
Kathryn N. Stallbaumer, 101, of Frankfort, KS, died December 2, 2020 at the Frankfort Community Care Home.
Visitation is Friday, December 4, from Noon to 5 p.m. at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort.
A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Frankfort.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5 at Annunciation Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Frankfort.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Beth Fund, Jean Ann Holland; four sons, Robert J. Stallbaumer, Jr., Leo J. Stallbaumer, Donald Stallbaumer and Jim Stallbaumer. 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Padden Funeral Chapel.
