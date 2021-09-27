Kathryn Elaine Burkholder, 61, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away, Friday, September 24th, at Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Kathy was born in McPherson, Kansas on April 19, 1960, a daughter of the late Annona (Baxter) and Robert Burkholder.
On November 23, 1984, Kathy married Mark Appel in Buhler, Kanas.
She worked as a Director of Program Development and Management at Kansas State University.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Appel; two sons, Paul Appel (Emma Reicks), of Grand Junction, Colorado, Zach Appel (Jenna), of Billings, Montana; two sisters, Susan Cameron (Don "DC"), of Lenexa, Kansas, Karen Lewallen (Bruce), of Bisbee, North Dakota; two brothers, Stephen Burkholder (Tina), of McPherson, Kansas, and Kevin Burkholder (Kathy Hinders), of Superior, Wisconsin. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Gwen, Emersyn, Grayson, and 1 grandson on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 1st at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas.
Masks and COVID vaccinations are required, per the wishes of Kathy and her family, for the safety of the participants. Those not able to attend may join virtually.
If you would like to honor her, please consider giving to a cause that champions women's rights, equal pay, refugee resettlement - you'll know what feels best.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.