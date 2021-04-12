Kathryn Marie Berg, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, KS. Burial will follow at the Berg Cemetery.
Latest News
