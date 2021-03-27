Kathleen Lucia Ann Noll, 85, of Manhattan passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Visitation on March 28, 2021, from 6:30-8:00 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
Latest News
- New Riley County football coach Erik Willimon plans to build on Steve Wagner's success
- AP source: 49ers trade up for No. 3 pick from Dolphins
- Gov. Kelly: Everyone 16+ will be eligible for COVID vaccines starting Monday
- KSHSAA announces changes to spring championships schedule
- New Douglass Activity Center opens to the public
- Home declared total loss after Leonardville fire
- Wamego Health Center administrator leaving for new role in Onaga
- Oregon State sues AP to stifle request in volleyball case
Most Popular
Articles
- Manhattan-Ogden School District hires new HR director
- K-State's diversity officer to leave for job in Texas
- Olivia Rogers
- Meadowlark Hills reports positive COVID-19 case
- Survivors recount experiences, cope with losses from COVID-19
- MHS girls' soccer begin season Tuesday at Seaman
- County to pay $150K in Home Depot tax appeal case
- Ogden Elementary principal to retire in July
- Pedestrian found dead on I-70 near Fort Riley
- Kansas State guards DaJuan Gordon, Rudi Williams entering transfer portal
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.