Kathleen A. Nemeth, 79, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held on at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3801 Vanesta Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503 in her memory.
She was born on November 29, 1942, to Andrew Mattwaoshe and Stella A. (Whitefish) Mattwaoshe in Holton, KS.
Kathleen was a proud member of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation as a full blooded tribal member. She was also an avid bowler, who traveled cross country for tournaments for many years. She also was a member of the Friday night Junction City Bowling League.
On June 19, 1964 she married Gyorgy Nemeth, in Crosswicks, NJ, by Justice of the Peace. They renewed vows in Fridberg, Germany, for their 10 year anniversary. They were married for fifty-eight years. Kathleen also dedicated over forty-five years to her civil service career at the Staff Judge Advocate, on Fort Riley military installation in Fort Riley, KS.
Kathleen is survived by her loving Husband, Gyorgy of the home; her four daughters, Falene Nemeth of Manhattan, KS, Carroll (Clay) Sesnon of Menlo Park, CA, Gorgina Nemeth of Manhattan, KS, Renee Nemeth of Manhattan, KS; three grand-daughters, Christa Nemeth-Heard, Emma Sesnon, and Adeline Sesnon; and her two sisters, Clarice Broxterman of Topeka, KS, and Ramona "Monie" Micco of Lawrence, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Warren L."Jack" Mattwaoshe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.