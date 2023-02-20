Kathleen Ann (Kay) Ball Hamilton, 91, Overland Park, formerly of Manhattan, passed away Friday, February 17, at Colonial Village, Overland Park, KS.
Kathleen was born in McPherson, KS on September 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Henrietta Lucille (Witt) and John Anthony Wahl. She graduated from Alma High School, Alma, KS in the class of 1949. Kathleen and Robert E. Ball were married on October 1, 1949, in Alma, KS. They were happily married for 43 years and raised two daughters in Manhattan. Robert passed away on November 28, 1992. Kathleen was married to her second husband, Clinton B. Hamilton, on May 22, 2004, in Manhattan KS, and he passed away on February 28, 2007, in Manhattan. Kathleen and Clint traveled to many areas, but their main enjoyment was dancing. She was a former member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Kathleen is survived by two daughters, Teresa Ann (Archie) Cloud, of Kit Carson, Colorado; Mary Kathryn (Dick) Eiserer, of Olathe, KS. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Ball and husband Clinton Hamilton, and two brothers, John R. Wahl, and William L. Wahl.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 3846 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
