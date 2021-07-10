Kathleen Marie Ekart, 83, of Aurora, Colorado died Wednesday, June 30, peacefully at her home with her son by her side. She was born July 28, 1937 at the family farm in Flush, KS, the fourth of seven children born to Clarence and Genevieve Ekart. At the age of 6, Katie’s family moved from Flush to Manhattan, KS. Katie attended Manhattan Catholic Schools, graduating from Luckey Senior High School in May of 1955. While in high school she was a class officer and enjoyed being a part of the Luckey High community. After high school she attended Marymount College in Salina, returning home to work for Kansas Farm Bureau in Manhattan. In 1959 she and a few friends bravely moved west to Denver, Colorado. She fell in love with the mountains and never looked back. In Denver, Katie worked for 30 years for Public Service Company of Colorado, being promoted, working hard, saving her money, and retiring early at the age of 55.
Katie was an avid golfer. She loved the mountains and the beach. She traveled regularly with a close group of friends and enjoyed golfing and collecting shells on these trips. She was a skilled painter, with her beloved Colorado being the focus of her paintings. Her laugh was infectious and brought joy to anyone hearing it. She adored kids and had a way of making everyone feel like they were her favorite.
One of the greatest joys of her life was Katie’s connection with her son Michael and his family. Having Michael’s love and constant care in her last weeks was a great comfort. She will be dearly missed.
Katie is survived by her son Michael Richards and his wife Ali Solorzano of Sherborn, Massachusetts; and three beautiful grandchildren Hunter, Ronan and Claire; three brothers: Sylvester Ekart of Bismarck, North Dakota, Dave Ekart, and Don Ekart and his wife Sara, all of Manhattan, KS; one sister, Dolores Wells of Topeka, KS; two sisters- in-law Pat Ekart of Manhattan, KS and Nancy Dotson of Overland Park, KS; 18 nieces and nephews who thought she hung the moon and eagerly awaited her holiday visits to Manhattan and their summer visits to Colorado, and many grand nieces and nephews. Katie was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Genevieve Ekart; brothers Delbert and Raymond Ekart; and sisters-in-law Marna and Alice Ekart.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Monday, August 23rd at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan KS. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Manhattan.
