Manhattan, Kansas – Family Matriarch and beloved mother, Katherine Alberta Langton gave her final farewell at age 92, passing peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, August 23, at her home. Katherine dedicated her life to being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always encouraging the pursuit of education and serving others. She will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Katherine was the widow of Allan L Langton. She is survived by her five children, Marcy Wood, of Manhattan; Gregg (Robbie) Langton of Manhattan; Christina (Joseph) Kaiser, of Collinsville, IL; Scott (Jan) Langton, of Pleasant Prairie, WI; Terry (Michelle) Langton of Shawnee; one sister, Janet Dorman, of Concordia. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, Joanna Proffitt, of Sterling; two brothers, Bill N Lowell, of Concordia; Darrell D. Lowell, of Savannah, GA
Katherine was born in Talmo, KS, in Republic County, on April 20, 1928, to Thora Alberta (Grinstaff) and Loyd Norman Lowell. She grew up on her father’s farm near Talmo and advanced quickly through the country school she attended before graduating from Concordia High School at the age of 16. She worked for 2 years to earn tuition to Kansas State Agricultural College (K-State). While at college Katherine was a member of Chi Omega sorority. It was in the campus bookstore there in Aggieville that she met standout K-State basketball player Al Langton. They were married on June 6, 1948, in Concordia, KS.
Katherine was known for her hospitality, always welcoming family and guests to gather for a pot of chili on K-State game days. Neighborhood and school friends were always outdoors on the Langton basketball court on the back driveway and remember Mrs. Langton fondly. If she wasn’t home, one could find Katherine at one of her three sons’ basketball, football, or baseball games. She was an excellent seamstress and made most of the girls’ clothes including hip huggers, bell bottoms, prom dresses, and her oldest daughter’s wedding dress. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital’s Gift Shop making many baby layettes to sell. Katherine was an avid reader and golf enthusiast. She also loved traveling and visited destinations such as Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, and Great Britain.
Besides running a very busy household, Katherine worked alongside Al, owner of Al Langton Insurance, Inc in the front office for years and helped manage their rentals and Aggieville liquor store. Al’s favorite pet names for Katherine were Kathy, Kack, and Kat. She is lovingly remembered by her grandkids as Grandma Gogo – she was always on the go! Katherine and Al were lifelong season ticket holders to Kansas State football and basketball games and loved everything K-State. They were members of First United Methodist Church, Manhattan, KS.
A graveside memorial service will be held for the family at Sunrise Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in care of Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation, Manhattan, KS can be made to the following: KSU Speech Therapy Dept., any KSU sports program. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.