Kasma Soram, 60, of Manhattan, died June 10, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on June 23, 1959 in Pohnpei, Federated State of Micronesia, the son of Mioko Nakanaga and William Soram.
Kasma lived with his cousin Tony Lucios for over 20 years. He came to the United States in 2006 and lived with his cousin Tony’s daughter, Lisiana Lucios Micky. He worked at various jobs, including STIX and Harus located in the Kansas City area, and then in Manhattan, Kasma worked at Thai Noodle. He was very dedicated to his jobs, always was on time and always willing to work extra and he never called in sick.
He was a very humble down to earth person. Kasma enjoyed his time relaxing and having a couple of drinks or a cold beer. People who met Kasma will never forget his passion for his work, his kindness and being a humble person.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his seven siblings.
Kasma will be missed by his nieces and nephews and all of his family, who were all so important to him.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
