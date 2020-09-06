Karyl Brandon, age 76, of Manhattan, died September 3, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on February 10, 1944 in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Leslie and Dortha (Williamson) Parrish.
She was united in marriage to Junior Brandon. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2020.
Karyl was also preceded in death by one son.
She is survived by her 3 children, one sister; her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Private family services will take place at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Zeandale.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
