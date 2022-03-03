Karin Powierza Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karin Powierza, 82, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, March 1st, at the Homestead of Olathe Assisted Living Center. She was the widow of the late LTC (Ret.) Richard Powierza.Services are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Area church news for March 3, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Fake Patty's Day, book signing, Spring Fling and more Indians roar back from big 2nd half deficit to upset Wichita Northwest in sub-state opener Darius Rucker wants to end racism in country music ‘Lucy and Desi’ review: Amy Poehler’s doc can’t best an earlier movie from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s own daughter Behind senior group, Valley Heights girls have state title in mind USD 383 school board makes masks optional district-wide The tightest Oscars 2022 race: Here's a look at the 5 lead actress nominees' chances Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeRural entrepreneurs talk about how they built successful businessesJohnson County teachers push back against avalanche of K-12 education reform billsJudge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trialArrow Coffee to create second location in former Harry's restaurant spaceFROM THE PUBLISHER | Thanking Bruce WeberRiley County appraiser Greg McHenry diesK-State to update masking policy this weekLetters to the editor for Feb. 25, 2022Butch Bluthardt Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Meadowlark Market 1217 Meadowlark Manhattan Help Bulletin
