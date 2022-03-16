Karin Powierza Mar 16, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graveside services for Karin G. Shipley Powierza will be 1:00 pm, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County COVID cases fall to lowest point since June Titans propose adding 2-point conversion to win in overtime Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022 Netflix is bringing back the comedy TV show that made Ukraine's president famous Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come How higher interest rates will affect Americans' finances Police report for March 16, 2022 Casey's to open Thursday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight names to consider for K-State basketball's new head coachUnderwood: A $9-million question markWeber leaves the door open for other job opportunities following resignationWhat is K-State AD Gene Taylor looking for in K-State's next men's basketball head coach?Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men's basketball head coachMother, child die in single-vehicle crash Monday south of OgdenLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple's love grows around science and wineFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tim Jankovich, a Manhattan guy who wins everywhereSouth Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men's coach Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.