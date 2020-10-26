Karen Marie Wertin of St. George, Kansas passed away peacefully in her home on October 23rd, 2020 at the age of 69.
She was born July 26, 1951, in Wathena, Kansas, to Carl and Rosalie (King) Silvey.
Karen graduated from Wathena High School in 1969, and married John Wertin on September 23, 1972 in Wathena, Kansas. She was a caring stay-at-home mother and housewife, who had a love for all animals, and had a spunky spirit enjoyed by many.
She and John moved to Manhattan, Kansas in the spring of 1976, where they established their chiropractic clinic, Alternative Health Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her father Carl, and is survived by her mother Rosalie, her brother Carl “Mike”, and her sisters Carla and Tammy.
Karen and John have two children, Shannon (Todd) Ruder and John Michael Wertin. They also have six grandchildren, Seth (Kelley), Hanna (Brandon), Blake, John, Abby, and Joe, and two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Hadley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Pierre & Juliette, Manhattan, Kansas with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. A Vigil Service/Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
