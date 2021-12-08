Karen V. Sommers, 59, of Wamego, formerly a resident of California, passed away, Friday morning, December 3, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, in Manhattan. She co-owned the Friendly Cooker in Wamego, KS, and prior worked for many years at the Department of Motor Vehicle in Temecula, California.
Karen was born in Oceanside, Calif on May 18, 1962, a daughter of the late Tupito Veve (Alai) and Sam H. Godinet. Karen graduated from high school in Kauai, Hawaii. She and Emmett Sommers were married on April 9, 1991. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oceanside, California. One of her many joys was singing, and sharing her talents out at The Little Grill near Tuttle Creek Reservoir.
Karen is survived by her husband, Emmett of the home; a son, Jaziel Sommers, of Los Angeles, California; a sister, Ruth E. (Glenn) Carvalho, of Kapaʻa, Hawaii. four brothers, Wayne, of Oceanside, California; Dale Godinet, of Oceanside, California; Wilson Godinet, of Oceanside, California, and Randall B. (Michelle) Godinet, also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Sam H. and Tupito V. Godinet and a brother, Joseph Godinet;
A Celebration of Life at The Little Grill near Tuttle Creek Reservoir in Manhattan will be Friday, December 10 from 6 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Her ashes will be buried with her family at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, in Oceanside, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a local charitable organization of your choice.
To send an online condolence to the family at www.irvinparkview.com. Service arrangements with Carlson-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan.
