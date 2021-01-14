Karen Kay Davis, 76, of Huber Hieghts Ohio passed away january 2, 2021. She was bor February 20, 1944 in Convoy, Ohio the daughter of the late Jospeh & Bertie (Mosier) Riley. A complete obituary including condolences maybe found at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com with niece Beth Ann RIley of Manhattan, Kansas.
