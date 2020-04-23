Justin Clifton Carlson, age 39, a longtime Manhattan resident, passed away April 20, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.
He was born May 10, 1980, in Manhattan, the son of Carl Emil Carlson and Doris Evelyn (Martin) Smith.
Justin graduated from Manhattan High School and then worked as a cook at several local restaurants.
He loved being in nature, collecting rocks, and enjoyed planting and taking care of his plants.
He enjoyed music, watching movies and youtube videos, Marvel & DC, and was very creative and had many great ideas for inventions. Most of all he has a good head on his shoulders, was a very good person and was frugal and resourceful.
Survivors include his mother of Topeka; four siblings: Gary Smith of Manhattan, Katherine Carlson of Topeka, Brian Carlson of Topeka, and Jonathan Deppe of Independence, MO; and two uncles: Jerry Martin of San Antonio, TX, and Earl Martin of Los Angeles, CA.
Justin was preceded in death by his father and by his aunt Linda Silva.
Private family graveside services were held in Sunrise Cemetery with Reverend Barry Dundas officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, assisted the family with services.
