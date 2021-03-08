June Bernice “Bee” Erickson, age 101, of Manhattan and formerly of Olsburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on January 30, 1920 in Wichita, the daughter of Calahan Wesley and Hazel Ophelia (Myers) McGinnis. She graduated from Wichita East High School in 1938. Following graduation she worked several jobs in Wichita, one of them being at Boeing Aircraft during World War II. Later she moved to Los Angeles, California and worked at a bank before moving back to Kansas.
On August 21, 1948, she was married to Glen “Joe” Erickson at the Olsburg Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Bee was a farm wife, but also drove a school bus and later worked at the restaurant in Olsburg. She was a member of the Olsburg Lutheran Church, Olsburg Lutheran Church Women and the Olsburg Quilt Guild. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, painting, ceramics, gardening and watching KU basketball and the Kansas City Royals. In her later years you could find her browsing the internet and keeping in touch with family and friends on Facebook.
She is survived by two children, Glen M. Erickson and wife Peggy of Wichita and Patty Nelson and friend Rick Jensen of Manhattan; one sister, Mickey Burklund of Overland Park; five grandchildren, Heather Nelson and husband Ross Olsen, Garrett Nelson and fiance Harlee Thompson, Chris Erickson and wife Katie, Sean Erickson and Ali Kossen and husband Dusty and four great grandchildren, Whit Kossen, Kannan Thompson, Vivian Erickson and Adam Erickson.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Larry Nelson; her granddaughter, Ashley Nelson and four siblings, Nancy McGinnis, Melba McGinnis, Leon McGinnis and Gene McGinnis.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Olsburg Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Wiens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Olsburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Olsburg Lutheran Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice House and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.