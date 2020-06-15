Julie Ann Sorenson Merklin born November 15, 1937, in Austin MN, died June 12, 2020 in Manhattan. Graduate of St. Olaf College (BA Home Economics) and Kansas State University (BS Anthropology). Predeceased by her parents, Harland and Esther Sorenson. Survived by her husband Fred Merklin, daughter Lisa Merklin Lewis (Jon Lewis) and son Gregory Merklin (Jennifer Lester). Due to COVID, services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the League of Women Voters Manhattan/Riley County or Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

