Julia Kate Irvine, age 9, of Manhattan, died Wednesday October 19, 2022 at her home near Manhattan.
She was born on December 27, 2012 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of John and Holly (Stenfors) Irvine. Julia was a fourth grader at St. George Elementary School and attended Seven Dolors Catholic Church with her family.
Julia was a beautiful girl with a tender and pure spirit. Her eyes and smile told those around her how much she loved them, and her sweet laugh brought joy to all. Julia’s favorite places were school and church. She was so happy being among her family, as well as her friends, teachers, and caregivers. She radiated joy listening to music at church and watching her favorite movie, Moana. Many people touched Julia’s life, and she touched many as well.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cecilia Alice Irvine, and her great-grandparents, Babe and Betty Zenger.
Julia is survived by her family who loved her so much, her parents, John and Holly Irvine; her siblings: Anna, Wesley, and Frances Irvine; her paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Beth Irvine and maternal grandparents, Bill and Kathi Stenfors, all of Manhattan. Also, her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will all miss Julia.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Vigil Service with the Rosary will follow the visitation at 6:00p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday October 24, 2022 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. Interment will follow at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Elbow Community in Manhattan.
The family suggest memorial contributions in memory of Julia to the Julia Irvine Memorial Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.