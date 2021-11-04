A little bit sugar, A LOT of spice, and she sure knew how to keep things nice…
Julia Ann Dawson (Aunt Mikie), 79, of Holton, Kansas ‘went on ahead’ the evening of Friday, October 29th at The Pines Nursing Facility in the company of family members. She was born February 23, 1942 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Connie Dawson and Theresa Deibert Dawson.
Aunt Mikie was a bit of a novelty to our family during her early career years, which allowed her unique life experiences and travel opportunities. She worked for Dial Finance/Norwest Financial and rose to the position of Assistant Vice President. We enjoyed hearing about her company trips (especially to San Francisco!), exquisite dining experiences and cocktail parties. Whether bringing Australian clients to our small Kansas farm for a hog roast or choking down leg of lamb ‘because the client gets what the client wants,’ there was rarely a dull moment during her career. After retirement (May, 1, 1997) her random work stories were always a treat. As her great-great niece (and namesake) Julia Corrine would say, “Aunt Mikie was very fancy.”
Aunt Mikie lovingly cared for her mother for 8 years after she had a stroke. The role of caregiver was a new one for Julia, but she tackled the job head-on, allowing Grandma to enjoy her final years. Aunt Mikie and Grandma Dawson were always on the go after her stroke, shopping in Topeka or having lunch in Kansas City. Cocktail hour was an important fixture of their day and they rarely missed an episode of ‘Spin the Wheel.’
The phrase ‘Christmas in July’ may have been coined by Aunt Mikie. Immediately following 4th of July festivities, preparations for the Christmas Eve dinner menu, cocktail list and Christmas gifts were in full swing. The tree was always decorated by mid-November, gifts bought and wine in the cellar by December 1st. Christmas Eve tradition with the Dawson Grandparents started in Topeka 60 + years ago. Although the loss of Aunt Mikie will be felt this Christmas Eve, the tradition will continue for many years to come.
Aunt Mikie was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Corrine Dawson Ehrhart, and her brother-in-law, Leo Ehrhart. Survivors include three nieces, Linda Ehrhart, Yvonne Ehrhart both of Holton, a nephew Matthew Ehrhart (Kathy) of Manhattan, KS and Theresa Ehrhart Watkins (Gregg), of Holton; seven great nieces and nephews and eight great-great nieces and nephews also her beloved dog, Maggie.
It was Julia’s wish that she be cremated. There will be a private family Mass followed by entombment. Memorials are suggested to Holton Community Hospital or Heart of Jackson Humane Society, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 1034, Holton 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
