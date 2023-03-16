On March 13, 2023, Judy Ann Pinnick, age 81, flew away to heaven to join her parents, her son Rob and her daughter Lisa.
Judy was born August 2, 1941, in Clay Center, Kansas to Truman Edward and Nadine Velma (Worland) Rice. When Judy was 2 years old, her dad got drafted into the military. The family sold all their possessions and they drove to California so her mom could be near her siblings and her mother while her dad went into the military. Fortunately, or unfortunately, her father did not pass the physical, so he found a job with Lockheed Aircraft. Judy was their only daughter. She had 3 brothers: James, Dan, and Dennis.
After the war, the family moved back to Jewell KS, then eventually settled in Osborne Kansas. Her Dad accepted a job with Standard Oil as a regional distributor. A job that he kept until retirement. Judy graduated from Osborne High School (class of 1959) and married Jack Pinnick, also from Osborne. Jack joined the air force and was based in Anchorage, Alaska. Judy also moved to Anchorage and worked for the Office of Land Management. On their return from Alaska, they lived in Hill City, Kansas, then Salina, where Jack furthered his education in airplane mechanics at Salina Tech, but eventually got a job with the railroad. While in Salina, Judy worked at KNI, Kansas Neurological Institute. In 1971, they moved to Blue Rapids and lived for 14 years in a big old house which Judy loved dearly. Judy had 3 sons, Rob, Tim, and Nathan, and one daughter Lisa. While in Blue Rapids, she was a girl scout troop leader and also started the first Blue Rapids preschool which she taught for 5 years.
In 1985, Judy and her youngest son Nathan moved to Manhattan. She volunteered at Nathan’s school, then later worked for the Kansas State University Alumni Association and then at the Lafene Student Health Center, as the physician's unit secretary. She made good and lasting friends wherever she went. She retired in 2006.
Judy was an excellent cook, and a homemaker and enjoyed teaching and working with children. She enjoyed and won several trophies in bowling. In later life, her passion was playing bridge both online and in person. She met her special friend, Carl Wilson while playing bridge at the Manhattan Senior Center, and he became not only a bridge partner but a help to both Judy and Lisa. She was a great sports fan, attending and watching especially KSU women's basketball. After moving to Vaughn Street in Manhattan, she successfully petitioned (in 1996) the City Commission to allow parking on residential lawns on football Saturdays. Judy and Lisa enjoyed the Saturday football parking as many customers returned year after year and became friends. They also watched a lot of basketball. In both football and basketball, they followed the KSU coaches and athletes that went on to join professional teams. For example, they loved to spend weekends watching college and professional football games, especially KSU, the KC Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), the Green Bay Packers (Jordy Nelson), and the Seattle Seahawks (Tyler Lockett).
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, Jack; her brother James (in the Philippines), her son, Robert, and her daughter, Lisa. Judy is survived by her brother Dan Rice (Joyce) of Hays KS, her brother Dennis Rice (Linda) of Manhattan, her daughter-in-law Diana Pinnick of Blue Rapids, her son Tim Pinnick (Carolyn) of Washington KS, her son Nathan Pinnick (Lindsey) of Portland, Oregon. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
During the last several years of her life, Judy struggled with multiple illnesses including severe arthritis, and back and neck spinal problems requiring the fusion of many vertebrae, and the replacement of both knees and the right shoulder, and teeth. If you would like to honor Judy’s life, you might donate to some of her favorite charities such as the Manhattan Breadbasket, the Riley County Senior Center, St. Jude, etc., or to your favorite charity or church. The family expects to have a short graveside burial service Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Blue Rapids. Everyone is invited.
For more information or to send or leave an online condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
