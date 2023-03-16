On March 13, 2023, Judy Ann Pinnick, age 81, flew away to heaven to join her parents, her son Rob and her daughter Lisa.

Judy was born August 2, 1941, in Clay Center, Kansas to Truman Edward and Nadine Velma (Worland) Rice. When Judy was 2 years old, her dad got drafted into the military. The family sold all their possessions and they drove to California so her mom could be near her siblings and her mother while her dad went into the military. Fortunately, or unfortunately, her father did not pass the physical, so he found a job with Lockheed Aircraft. Judy was their only daughter. She had 3 brothers: James, Dan, and Dennis.

