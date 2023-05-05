Judy Loberg May 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judy Loberg, age 82, of Manhattan, died Thursday May 4, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.She was born on January 1, 1941 in Manhattan.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Area softball roundup: Wamego drops 1st game of the season Area baseball roundup: Rock Creek sweeps Wabaunsee at home Optimist 14U Diamonds finish 2nd, 12U Chaos stay unbeaten in league play Manhattan Regional Airport closes for summer because of runway work 'GOOD HAUNTINGS' | MHS students document final days of classes at East Campus building Police report for May 5, 2023 Heat, Lakers head home, seek 2-1 leads over Knicks, Warriors 3 area rowers to continue careers in college Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett to host watch party fundraiser in ManhattanJon Bon Jovi doesn't think Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are too young to wedManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionManhattan man dies in RCPD custodyCulver's proposal to appear before Manhattan City CommissionK-State's Brents, Hayes and Vaughn drafted homeK-State loses 3 reserve players to transfer portalRCPD IDs man found dead at K-177 Scenic OverlookManhattan City Commission approves development of Culver'sRiley County Commission hears from RCPD director about in-custody deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
