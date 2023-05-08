Judy R. (Clark) Loberg, 82, passed away May 4, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born January 1, 1941, in Manhattan, KS to Harvey and Glady Clark. She married the love of her life Donald (Don) Loberg August 25, 1957. Her dream was to get married and raise children. She accomplished this and so much more. Together they raised four children. Family meant everything to her. As her children grew and married, she welcomed new members to the family and proudly took on the role of Grandma.

