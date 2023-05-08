Judy R. (Clark) Loberg, 82, passed away May 4, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born January 1, 1941, in Manhattan, KS to Harvey and Glady Clark. She married the love of her life Donald (Don) Loberg August 25, 1957. Her dream was to get married and raise children. She accomplished this and so much more. Together they raised four children. Family meant everything to her. As her children grew and married, she welcomed new members to the family and proudly took on the role of Grandma.
She often times babysat her grandchildren while her children pursued their careers. Cooking, baking and sewing for her family were important to her. She always found reasons to have the entire family over even when the entire family outgrew her home. She still found ways to find a seat for everyone and ensure everyone felt welcomed and loved. On holidays she would gather the Grandkids for baking and candy making. She loved the laughter and noise the large family gatherings brought.
After her husband passed, she relocated to Birchwood Villas and found a new family of friends there. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her daughter Debbie Haffener, great-granddaughter Emma Jean Grutzmacher, and son in law, Steve Willard.
She is survived by her children Mark (Lisa) Loberg, Kim (Tim) Stielow, and Alan (Gloria) Loberg; her sister Carita Otts; eleven grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; additional family members including Ann (Lindsey) Brewer, Jenny (Andy) Nittler, sister-in-law Arlene Creviston and Travis Matteson and her many other family members and friends.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 4:00 until 5:30 Sunday May 14, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday May 15, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Memorial contributions in memory of Judy are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
