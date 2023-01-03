Judy Linnemann was born Judith Mary Sedlacek in Marysville, Kansas, to Frank and Eileen Sedlacek August 27, 1949. She passed away peacefully in her sleep December 31, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas, in the company of her family.

Judy spent her childhood outdoors, hunting for arrowheads and running the fields and creeks of her family’s farm alongside her older sisters Rosalie (McKee) and Beth (Warders). Though the family moved to Blue Rapids in her early teens, the “Shady Nook” farm on the west river road just north of Waterville remained a gathering spot for friends and family and her home for the rest of her life.

